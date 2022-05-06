Three area health care companies reported quarterly earnings recently.
At Franklin-based behavioral health company Acadia Healthcare Company, revenue totaled $616.7 million, a 11.9-percent increase over the first quarter of 2021.
The company beat estimated earnings by 4.6 percent, reporting earnings per share of $0.67, compared to an estimate of $0.64. Net income attributable to Acadia totaled $60.8 million.
Chris Hunter, newly appointed CEO of Acadia, said in a press release that the company has seen robust demand for its behavioral health care services.
“Acadia produced solid financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022, marking a strong start to the year,” Hunter said. “While we faced some early challenges in January related to the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, our operating trends recovered with meaningful improvement in February and March.”
Looking to the year ahead, the company listed multiple goals for growth. Acadia plans to add 300 beds to existing facilities, renovate and open several currently non-operational facilities that the company acquired in 2021 in Chicago, as well as a new facility in Indio, California. The company opened an opioid use disorder treatment center in Virginia during Q1 and plans to open at least six more in 2022, along with looking for more acquisition opportunities, the release noted.
In the first quarter, Nashville-based health care real estate investment trust Healthcare Realty Trust saw a net income of $42.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share.
Funds from operations totaled $64.8 million, or 43 cents per share, which fell short of the Zacks estimate of 45 cents per share while beating the mark of the first quarter of 2021, which was at 42 cents per share.
During the first quarter, the company acquired nine medical office buildings around the country for a total of $223.2 million and shortly after the end of the quarter acquired eight more. Overall, its buildings saw an average rent increase of nearly 3 percent.
In February, the company announced its intention to merge with Arizona-based Healthcare Trust of America. The deal had a reported total value of nearly $18 billion.
Brentwood-based Brookdale Senior Living saw growth in resident fee revenue to $614.4 million, compared to $553.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, a nearly 11 percent increase. This increase was primarily because of in-place rate increases and occupants shifting to more memory care and skilled nursing services, a press release from the organization noted.
Like many health care companies, Brookdale also saw an increase in operating costs due to an increase in utilizing contract labor.
The company also saw an increase in occupancy, as was its goal to rebuild after losing residents to the pandemic. As of April 30, all of the company’s communities opened up for new residents post-pandemic.
“We had a strong start to the year, with March's sequential occupancy growth and returning to December's occupancy, we have exceeded our historical sequential seasonal trend," Lucinda Baier, Brookdale's CEO, said in a release.
Brookdale reported a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share, compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. The company narrowly beat Zacks revenue estimates.
