Harpeth Capital has closed on a $307 million fund with Montecito Medical that will look to invest in medical office real estate, with three acquisitions already in the books.
This is the third rendition of the Montecito Medical Physicians III Limited Partnership fund, of which Harpeth served as placement agent for the limited partnership offering, according to a press release.
Harpeth CEO Chuck Byrge said the team more than tripled its fundraising target of $100 million in what he believes is a testament to the resilience of the asset class. Investors included physicians groups, family offices and high net-worth individuals.
The inaugural fund — $55,610,000 in commitments that closed in September 2019 — was sold as a portfolio in Q3 2021 following a brokered process that involved both domestic and foreign parties. The second fund totaled $82,535,000 and closed in October 2020. That fund was fully invested as of the second quarter this year.
As for investments, Montecito Medical has already invested in three properties, including a histology lab near Dallas, an endoscopy center in Sherman, Texas, and an ophthalmic surgery center in Massachusetts.
“We are humbled by our partners’ confidence in Physicians Fund III and how our strategy and fund vehicle have resonated with investors,” said Chip Conk, founder and CEO of Montecito Medical. “Harpeth Capital was once again invaluable in their role of securing commitments from both legacy investors as well as new pools of capital looking for exposure to a differentiated asset class within income-producing real estate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.