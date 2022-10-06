New York-based global financial titan Blackstone Inc. will establish a Nashville office — with the future space to join eight other company locations in the U.S.
According to a Metro permit, the alternative investment management company will take space at the office tower component of Midtown’s Broadwest.
The permit notes Manhattan-based Ted Moudis Associates will handle the interior design of the office, to be located on the 13th floor of the tower and offer about 2,830 square feet. The permit is valued at about $560,370. The general address of Broadwest is 1600 West End Ave.
Of note, Blackstone has been operating a small and temporary space in Nashville.
Blackstone officials declined to comment.
The U.S. city with a Blackstone office and located within the closest proximity to Nashville is Baltimore, according to the company website. This will be Blackstone’s second office located in the Southeast, joining an outpost in Miami. Founded in 1985, Blackstone also offers seven European offices and nine locations in Asia, the website notes.
Blackstone owns various Nashville properties. In December 2021, the company acquired the downtown building home to a Courtyard by Marriott hotel for about $99.61 million — seemingly a per-room record at the time (read here).
And in November 2020, Blackstone paid $105 million for North Capitol apartment complex Broadstone Stockyards (read here).
As of the end of June, Blackstone’s total assets under management were approximately $941 billion, according to a company report. The company works within the private equity, real estate, insurance and life sciences sectors, among others.
The 21-floor Broadwest office tower is home, or eventually will be, to ServisFirst Bank, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, LP Building Solutions, private equity firm Short Capital Partners and finance firm Robert W. Baird.
Huntsville-based Propst owns and developed the site with Broadwest. The second tower offers a Hilton Conrad hotel and high-end condominiums.