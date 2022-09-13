Boston Consulting Group — recognized as one the world’s three largest management consulting firms by revenue — announced Tuesday the opening of a Nashville office.
Home to about 100 BCG employees, the 6,550 square feet of space is part of WeWork’s overall space at One Nashville.
Terms of the deal between Boston-based BCG and WeWork were not disclosed in the release.
Nashville native Bruce Henderson founded BCG, which reported about $11 billion in revenue in 2021 and operates roughly 100 offices worldwide, in 1963.
“Nashville is home to some of the brightest talent in the country, and we’re excited to be part of this community and look forward to being an active participant in the years ahead,” Luke Pototschnik, BCG managing director and senior partner, Nashville office lead, said in the release.
BCG has about 25,000 employees and is part of the Big Three consulting firms, joined by Bain & Company and McKinsey & Company.
The U.S. city located within the closest proximity to Nashville and with a BCG office is Atlanta.
Opened in 1985 and rising 25 floors, One Nashville (previously called One Nashville Place) is located at 150 Fourth Ave. N. It is sometimes called the R2 D2 Building due to its subtle design similarity to the character in the Star Wars films.
