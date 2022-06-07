Area bank Fourth Capital has named two new executive team members, set to take the positions in May 2023.
David McDaniel has been named president and chief banking officer while Eddie Maynard has been appointed executive vice president and chief credit officer.
McDaniel most recently served as regional president at FirstBank and was previously a Williamson County-based leader with Franklin Synergy Bank. McDaniel takes over the president role from Brian Heinrichs, who remains Fourth Capital CEO.
Maynard, too, comes from FirstBank, where he was senior vice president and regional credit officer. He was also previously an executive at Franklin Synergy Bank. Maynard's future position at Fourth Capital is currently vacant.
FirstBank bought Franklin Synergy in 2020. The year-long wait is due to noncompete clauses, a Fourth Capital representative confirmed.
“With the addition of David and Eddie, Fourth Capital is adding more than 50 years of combined banking experience in Middle Tennessee to our executive team,” Heinrichs said in a release. “Not only that, both David and Eddie have long histories in Williamson County, where we have roots in Cool Springs and will add a second location in downtown Franklin later this summer. Without question, they know what the residents and businesses in this market need because they’ve been right by their side as not just their bankers; but their friends, colleagues and neighbors for the last three decades. The WillCo market has also experienced a significant amount of banking disruption through M&A, so their desire to build something longterm and sustainable will be a perfect match for Fourth Capital and the community.”
Fourth Capital, founded in 2004, is one of eight banks owned by local investor Gaylon Lawrence.
