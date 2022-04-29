Fourth Capital has added Pratt Lewis as executive vice president and as its first-ever chief innovation officer.
According to a release, Lewis brings more than 20 years of banking experience to the Nashville-based financial company.
Prior to joining Fourth Capital, Lewis served as director of IT strategic projects for Pinnacle Financial Partners. Previously, he also served as EVP and head of the operations and technology group for CapitalMark Bank & Trust in Chattanooga and as VP and CIO for Guaranty Bank & Trust Co. in Belzoni, Mississippi.
Lewis received his bachelor’s degree in religion at Sewanee: The University of the South. In addition, he earned an MBA degree at Millsaps College.
“One of our key goals early in the creation of Fourth Capital was to be a bank that remains relevant through changing times,” Brian Heinrichs, CEO and president of Fourth Capital, said in the release. “Pratt has been on the frontlines of innovation in the banking industry for many years. His knowledge, experience and expertise in this arena makes him the perfect fit to be Fourth Capital’s first CIO.”
Locally owned and privately held, Fourth Capital was founded in 2004 and operates its headquarters office at Peabody Plaza in Rolling Mill Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.