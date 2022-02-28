A former LBMC shareholder is trading out her title. Veteran financial professional Briana Mullenax has been named vice president at the Carter Hooper Group — a Nashville branch of Baird Private Wealth Management.
The Middle Tennessee professional brings more than 18 years of experience to the firm. Prior to joining the Carter Hooper Group, she spent 13 years as a shareholder at LBMC and led the advisory firm’s family office practice — an arm of the firm focusing on high-wealth households. After graduating from Middle Tennessee State University in 2004 with an accounting degree, Mullenax began her career at KraftCPAs as a tax manager.
Mullenax will work alongside Carter Hooper Group’s managing directors Larry Carter and Hale Hooper III to manage more than $2 billion in assets.
“Briana has been a trusted adviser and partner to high-net-worth families and business owners throughout Middle Tennessee, and we are thrilled to have had the opportunity to bring her expertise and talent to Baird,” said Parker Griffith, Baird’s regional market director. “She brings a level of expertise, professionalism and work ethic that will greatly benefit Larry and Hale’s team, their clients and our Nashville office.”
Mullenax joined Baird late last year, but the company announced the move Monday. She has held multiple leadership positions with the Tennessee Society of CPAs and its Nashville chapter.
