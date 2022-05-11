Nashville-based FB Financial Corp., parent of FirstBank, is discontinuing its direct-to-consumer mortgage channel, in part due to a shortage of housing inventory, the company told federal regulators Tuesday.
In full, FB Financial cited “recent margin compression, reduced volumes due to excess capacity in the industry, refinance fatigue, and a shortage of housing inventory in the Company’s markets.” The move will allow FB Financial “to direct resources to [its] traditional consumer mortgage retail channel, which has historically yielded more predictable and consistent results,” the company added.
The company expects to incur between $11 million and $13 million in restructuring costs, including terminations and other costs.
The move means the end of Real Genius, FirstBank’s online direct-to-consumer mortgage platform. The division was known as ConsumerDirect Mortgage until a February rebranding. ConsumerDirect was founded in 2012 and acquired by FirstBank in 2013.
The $12 billion bank will continue offering mortgages through its traditional consumer channel. The Real Genius channel made up more than half of the company’s sales volume in the first quarters of 2021 and 2022.
