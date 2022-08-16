Nashville-based Built Technologies, a construction finance tech platform company valued at $1.5 billion thanks to its 2021 Series D, has named two new company leaders.
Sri Mikkilineni is Built’s new director of product based in New York City, where Built made its first acquisition late last month.
Previously, Mikkilineni was director of digital product at Arch Insurance Group and spent seven years at Sapient.
Kate Manahan has been named vice president of people and culture. She was previously head of reward and talent enablement at Bridgewater Associates. Built named a head of talent acquisition in April. Its previous head of people, Scott Clatur, left Built for U.S. Urology Partners at the start of the year.
"These visionary product and people leaders add exceptional expertise and knowledge to our leadership team," said Jamie Ikerd, COO of Built. "As we continue to reshape and modernize the world of construction finance, the additions of Sri and Kate will help us reach and add value to more construction stakeholders through enhanced product offerings and strategic talent acquisition."
According to a company representative, Built now has 430 employees. Lenders, asset managers, developers and home builders are among the platform’s client base.
