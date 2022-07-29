Built Technologies has acquired New York-based data management platform Nativ in a move that will improve Built’s underwriting and asset management offerings, a release noted.
Built informed federal regulators in mid-July that it had raised $23.62 million related to a business deal, but company officials declined at the time to disclose the nature of the deal. A representative confirmed Friday that the earlier filing was related to the Nativ acquisition.
Based in Nashville, Built provides software to real estate lenders and the construction industry and has quickly established itself as among Nashville’s most successful startups, having achieved a $1.5 billion valuation last year.
Nativ provides software to the commercial real estate investment sector. Clients include real estate investment trusts, banks, insurance companies and funds.
Nativ co-founders Jeff Saul and Adam Kerr are joining Built’s leadership team, according to the release. The deal expands Built’s workforce to more than 430 and adds to the company’s presence in New York City.
“After years working with top real estate lenders in the U.S. and Canada, our customers began voicing their desire for us to help them solve new problems beyond just managing their construction loans,” Built CEO Chase Gilbert said in the release. “Our customers were experiencing difficulties with the underwriting and asset-management of loans as well as with aggregate portfolio management and reporting. When we were introduced to Nativ, the powerful tools to streamline these very processes were an obvious fit. This acquisition will also give Built access to a rich data set for how various real estate assets are performing, allowing us to provide innovative risk intelligence products to our customers over time.”
