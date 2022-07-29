Built Technologies art

Built Technologies has acquired New York-based data management platform Nativ in a move that will improve Built’s underwriting and asset management offerings, a release noted.

Built informed federal regulators in mid-July that it had raised $23.62 million related to a business deal, but company officials declined at the time to disclose the nature of the deal. A representative confirmed Friday that the earlier filing was related to the Nativ acquisition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.