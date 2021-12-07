Delta Dental of Tennessee has promoted CFO Jeff Ballard to executive vice president, where he will continue oversight of the insurer’s finances and sales department.
Ballard joined Delta Dental as CFO in 2015 after serving in the same capacity for Franklin-based Magazines.com. Prior to that, he was a controller for Corrections Corporation of America (now CoreCivic) and an auditor at Arthur Anderson.
According to board chairman Drew Robinson, the promotion comes after Ballard spearheaded several initiatives that enabled the company to support its employees, clients and dentists during the pandemic.
In a press release, Delta Dental president and CEO Phil Wenk said: “Jeff Ballard has exhibited exceptional leadership in some very challenging times. His efforts have enabled Delta Dental to grow and prosper greatly since he first came on board, and those efforts warrant a promotion to executive vice president.”
