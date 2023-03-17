Chicago-based private equity firm NextGen Growth Partners has established an office in Nashville — the boutique company’s first outside the Windy City.
According to a release, the firm is operating at the mixed-used Gulch Crossing building located at 1033 Demonbreun St.
NGP will begin with three employees in the office, including Adam Philpot and Drew Chiles. Jay Davis, a Nashville-based investor, will join the firm’s advisory board.
Philpot and Chiles will pursue lower middle-market businesses. Specifically, Philpot will focus on outsourced hospital and provider office services, occupational health and workplace safety services, outsourced health care compliance services and B2B services in the greater Nashville area.
Founded in 2016 and led by Managing Partner Brian O’Connor, NGP’s Chicago office is home to eight individuals and five entrepreneurs in residence.
“Nashville is a target-rich environment for our entrepreneur-led investment model,” O’Connor said in the release. “We are excited to partner with the Southeast region’s top talent, investors and companies as we expand our reach.”
