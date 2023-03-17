Chicago-based private equity firm NextGen Growth Partners has established an office in Nashville — the boutique company’s first outside the Windy City.

According to a release, the firm is operating at the mixed-used Gulch Crossing building located at 1033 Demonbreun St.

Brian O’Connor

Brian O’Connor

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.