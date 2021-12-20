Nashville-based behavioral health nonprofit Centerstone has selected veteran local health care executive Andy Garlington to serve as chief financial officer, effective immediately.
He replaces Steve Holman, who announced his retirement in August after serving the company as CFO since 2013. In the role, Garlington will manage Centerstone’s nearly $300 million in revenue and lead a finance team of more than 225 people, according to a press release.
He will also work alongside chief information officer Prasad Kodali in overseeing the organization’s information technology department.
Prior to joining Centerstone, Garlington served as CFO for a Tenet Healthcare hospital in Tuscon, Arizona. Prior to that, he served in various financial leadership capacities for local companies including Envision Healthcare, RCCH Healthcare Partners and Community Health Systems.
“I am grateful to be returning to Middle Tennessee and becoming part of the Centerstone family,” Garlington said in the release. “I look forward to being part of the tremendous growth the behavioral health industry has seen in recent years, and helping Centerstone be a part of that growth while also helping the organization continue on its mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.”
