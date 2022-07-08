CapStar Bank is planning to expand beyond Tennessee, announcing Friday it has hired a team to open an office in Asheville, North Carolina.
The bank, with $3.2 billion in assets, has locations in 13 Tennessee counties.
The Asheville effort will be led by market president Martin Nesbitt, CapStar announced. Sutton Bacon, Chris Eller and Cale Smith will serve on a local advisory board.
Nesbitt was most recently senior commercial relationship manager at First Horizon Bank and previously worked for Wachovia and RBC Bank.
“CapStar is excited to continue its momentum by expanding into the dynamic Western North Carolina market,” CapStar President and CEO Timothy Schools said in a release. “One of the South’s most attractive places to live and work, Asheville lost the majority of its community banks over the past decade and is now principally served by extremely large banks, often with less personal service and bankers out of Charlotte.
"As an Asheville native, Martin’s deep local banking experience and the Nesbitt family’s long history of community involvement are the perfect match for CapStar’s unique, highly responsive and flexible business model,” Schools added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In