CapStar Bank has named Christopher “Chip” Higgins, a 39-year veteran of the local banking sector, as Middle Tennessee president.
According to a news release, Higgins replaces the retiring Kenneth Webb, a founding member of the Nashville financial company.
In addition, CapStar has named Christopher Tietz chief banking officer, a position that is new to the company. The release notes Tietz will lead planning and oversight of the company's banking and specialty banking divisions.
Higgins will oversee six banking offices, nine commercial relationship managers and two wealth advisors.
Most recently, Higgins served as Nashville market president at Legends Bank for about 16 months, according to his LinkedIn page. Prior to that, he was Middle Tennessee president of Bank of Tennessee for not quite two years.
In addition, Higgins spent about eight years at Pinnacle Bank and approximately 10 years at First Horizon Bank, leading both organizations’ company-wide business banking divisions. He began his banking career at First American National Bank.
Higgins, also also the founder of small business consulting firm Bizzics LLC, holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina.
Tietz joined CapStar in 2016 as chief credit officer and most recently served as executive vice president of specialty banking.
Previously, Tietz served First American National Bank for 15 years in various roles, including as commercial relationship manager.
Tietz holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama.
A subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings, CapStar has $1.59 billion in deposits and is led by president and CEO Tim Schools.