Synovus Bank has appointed Tom O’Connor its Nashville market president.
He succeeds Rob McNeilly, who joined Synovus from SunTrust Bank in 2017. McNeilly recently retired but remains on Synovus’ Nashville advisory board.
O’Connor was most recently Middle Tennessee market president at CapStar Bank. He previously worked at Truist (BB&T) for two decades, including in senior roles in Nashville, Atlanta and Houston. O’Connor was at CapStar for less than two years.
“Tom is an industry veteran in middle market banking, bringing the perfect mix of client-facing and strategic advisory experience to the Nashville market,” said Charlie Clark, senior director of wholesale middle market banking at Synovus. “Under Tom’s leadership, we’ll continue to grow the Synovus brand, helping our clients, communities and stakeholders reach their full potential.”
Synovus is based in Columbus, Georgia, and has approximately $55 billion in assets. In 2002, Synovus acquired The Bank of Nashville.
