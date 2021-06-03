The leaders of Ascend Federal Credit Union have promoted David Feldhaus to CFO as longtime finance chief Sandra Gregory prepares for retirement after 25 years with the institution.
Feldhaus has been with Ascend, which is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, since September 2015, when he made the move from KraftCPAs to be vice president of internal audit.
“I am thrilled to promote David to this key executive role,” said Ascend CEO Caren Gabriel. “David’s exceptional direction managing our internal audit team, combined with his keen insight into the credit union industry, make him the right choice to serve as our chief financial officer.”
Feldhaus has more than 12 years of accounting experience and was with Edmondson Betzler & Dame in Brentwood before his time at KraftCPAs. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration, master’s degree in finance and master’s degree in accounting from Middle Tennessee State University.
Ascend has about 231,000 members and finished 2020 with more than $3.2 billion in assets and net income of $26.7 million. Headquartered in Tullahoma, the institution runs 28 branches around the region.
