Ardent Health Services has tapped former Quorum Health executive Alfred Lumsdaine to serve as chief financial officer.
Lumsdaine, the former executive vice president and CFO for Brentwood-based Quorum, replaces Clint Adams, who is stepping down after 18 years with Ardent.
In his role with Quorum, Lumsdaine led a major financial restructuring that resulted in the company selling approximately 20 of its portfolio hospitals. At the time of his departure, he oversaw financial operations of 22 acute care facilities and had just navigated a Chapter 11 bankruptcy that intends to cut Quorum’s dept load by about $500 million.
Prior to that, Lumsdaine was president of population health for Sharecare and spent five years as CFO for Tivity Health. A certified public accountant, he began his career at Ernst & Young.
In his new role, Lumsdaine will oversee financial operations for Nashville-based Ardent’s 35 acute care and specialized facilities across six states.
“Alfred is a seasoned financial leader with a strong track record of creating value for patients, employees and shareholders alike,” Ardent President and Chief Executive Officer Marty Bonick said in a press release. “His experience leading health care organizations through significant financial events will be an asset to our future growth plans. We are delighted to welcome him to our leadership team.”
