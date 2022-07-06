Nashville-based investment manager AllianceBernstein has appointed veteran executive Kate Burke its chief financial officer.
Burke has been chief operating officer at the company since July 2020 and head of private wealth since April 2021. She will remain COO while Onur Erzan in the New York Office takes over as head of private wealth.
Burke succeeds Bill Siemers, who had been interim CFO since March, when Ali Dibadj stepped down to take over as CEO at British asset manager Janus Henderson Group. Siemers is staying on as controller and chief accounting officer.
The appointments are effective immediately.
“The success of our firm is engrained in our ability to meet our clients’ needs, evolve, and identify areas to move the firm forward,” AB President and CEO Seth Bernstein said in a release. “This leadership transition further positions AllianceBernstein to succeed in the future.”
