Oklahoma City-based Hall Capital has named Will Alexander its first chief investment officer.
Alexander, son of former Sen. Lamar Alexander, has been chief revenue officer for the entirety of Nashville Soccer Club’s run in Major League Soccer. Prior to joining the franchise as an executive, he was managing director at Hall Capital, and he stayed on in an advisory role during his nearly four years at Nashville SC.
Previously, Alexander was co-founder at Versed, chief of staff at the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and an attorney at Vinson & Elkins.
As chief revenue officer, Alexander worked on sponsorship deals with Renasant and Geodis. He remains a minority owner of the team.
In addition to Oklahoma City, Hall Capital has offices in Nashville, Chicago, Dallas and Tulsa. Via Hall Emery, the company partnered on the development of Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville and has also developed 18th & Chet on Music Row and 17th & Grand.
“We think a lot of Will, and we’re thrilled to have this opportunity to work with him in a new capacity,” Hall Capital Chairman and CEO Fred Hall said in a release. “We know that as chief investment officer, he will help grow our deal flow and our holdings. We are especially excited about his deep connections in Nashville, which continues to be a very important market for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.