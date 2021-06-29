Russell Street Ventures has launched its first company, a concierge-style health care platform for Medicare recipients in rural areas, since being formed in March by former Aspire Health CEO and CMS Innovation Center Director Brad Smith.
Main Street Health will partner with local physicians and pharmacists to offer a platform that provides seniors living in rural areas health care coordination, priority appointments, round-the-clock digital access to care teams and same-day prescription refills, among other services. Its proprietary software, ExtraAccess, integrates with electronic medical records at primary care and urgent care clinics and will launch in more than 30 locations in West Tennessee covering more than 59,000 Medicare patients.
Smith, who founded Russell Street Ventures, will serve as Main Street's CEO. After returning from D.C. earlier this year, Smith launched his investment firm to develop and scale health care companies aimed at serving vulnerable populations. Main Street Health is the first venture the firm has announced so far; there are plans to launch one to two more by the end of the year.
The launch of Main Street was also funded by Frist-Cressey Ventures and Oak HC/FT, among others. The financing was supported by Waller partner Tyson Bickley. Bill Frist and Oak HC/FT managing partner Annie Lamont will serve on the company’s board alongside Smith.
“My mom’s family is from rural East Tennessee and my wife’s family is from rural Alabama, and we have both experienced first-hand how much opportunity exists to improve access and the quality of health care in rural America,” Smith said in the release. “We are optimistic that our efforts will create a scalable way to revitalize and reimagine healthcare across rural America.”
Also on the team is Chief Medical Officer Sarah Chouinard, former Aspire execs Bennett Graham, Alan Huffman and Diane Seloff as president, chief technology officer and COO, respectively, and Russell Street Ventures SVP Brett Jackson as senior vice president of finance.
