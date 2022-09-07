Rob Laird joined Baker Donelson as a shareholder a year ago, following a stint as leader of Maynard Cooper & Gale’s Nashville office.
Laird spoke with the Post about startups and venture capital.
What kind of startups have you helped get off the ground?
I was on the management team at NewOrder Media which became HealthStream. Our team refined the company’s focus from a broad multimedia enterprise to one pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model for education and training in health care. Since moving to private practice in 2004, I have worked with many startups and venture-backed emerging growth companies. Being in Nashville, many of these have been in health care IT and health care services. I have been fortunate to work with both entrepreneurs and investors in a wide range of industries. In addition to health care IT, there have been many companies represented in diagnostics, medical device, life sciences and managed care. An example of a company I am currently working with is Slope.io, a company that has a software platform for supply chain management for clinical trials and recently raised capital through a Series A investment from some national VC firms. Another is an earlier stage company called Time Miner that has a SaaS based application for time capture for legal professionals.
What factors do startups that have a relatively easy time gathering investment have in common?
The biggest advantage a startup can have when it comes to raising capital is a founder or management team with a proven track record. Entrepreneurs that have made a return for investors often have a pretty easy time convincing investors that they can do it again. If you are a founder going through the process for the first time, the best quality you can have is an easy-to-understand business model in an industry vertical that the particular investors are comfortable with. Most sophisticated investors put money into businesses that are in industries they know and understand.
What kinds of mistakes do startups make in pitching to potential investors?
One of the biggest mistakes I see is founders taking too little money from too many investors. This complicates their cap table and could lead to issues in the future. Even at an early stage, founders need to be careful who they take money from. They need to be asking, “Will this investor bring something to the table besides just cashflow runway?” As far as the initial pitch goes, they need to have a relatively short and easy to understand pitch deck that can be explained in 10-15 minutes. Don’t walk in with a deck with 100 slides.
What are some of the biggest concerns from investors? How can startups address these concerns throughout the pitch and negotiation process?
The biggest concerns are whether this is a business that can 1) make money and 2) offer a potential return that makes the risk worthwhile. Once they get over these questions and decide they can trust the management team, then it is all about valuation and how much of the company they will get in exchange for their investment.
What are some important legal steps in order to protect startups when looking for investors (i.e., NDAs)?
If entrepreneurs are going to share information that is truly confidential, they should certainly have them sign an NDA. However, many investors will not sign them given the number of pitch decks and business plans they see. Founders also need to understand that an NDA is worth only as much as they are willing to spend to enforce them, which can be expensive and uncertain. My advice has been only to share as much information as you are comfortable with potentially being made public before getting a term sheet signed and the onset of due diligence.
They also need to be very mindful and educated about securities laws. While there are many new exemptions from registration under the Securities Act, many of these have restrictions and other disclosure requirements that they need to be aware of before choosing a particular path.
