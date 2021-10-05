Corporate and health technology attorney Rob Laird has joined law firm Baker Donelson as a shareholder.
Most recently, Laird was Nashville managing shareholder for Maynard Cooper & Gale, the Birmingham firm whose local office he helped establish in 2019. Previously, he worked at McKenzie Laird Ottinger & Leach and was in-house counsel at HealthStream, a publicly traded Nashville health care company.
"Rob is well known and highly regarded in the Nashville legal community, and having known him for many years, I can attest that he's a great fit with our firm culture," Baker Donelson Nashville Managing Partner Brigid Carpenter said in a release. "With his exceptional background in high-growth companies and health care technology, he will be an immediate asset to our robust digital health initiative and Privacy and Technology Center of Excellence. With so many new companies coming to Nashville, our office is booming, and we are excited to add Rob's experience and talents to the team."
According to the release, Laird is the latest in a series of additions to Baker Donelson’s corporate, technology and energy practices. The group of hires has included other former in-house counsels, corporate attorneys and partners at major energy-focused firms.
Laird said that he was excited to work at a firm “with such a strong focus on technology and data.”
Laird attended high school in Nashville before earning degrees at Tulane University and the University of Tennessee College of Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.