The Nashville Entrepreneur Center on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sam Davidson as its new CEO.
Davidson, co-founder and former CEO of Batch Gifts, succeeds Jane Allen in the post. The EC announced in April that it was launching a search for a new CEO with Allen remaining on board to assist in the transition.
Davidson helped launch Batch in 2013. The company, which sources gift boxes consisting of local goods, was acquired by a private equity firm last year.
"We are thrilled to welcome Sam Davidson as our new CEO," Janet Miller, the EC board chair and Colliers Nashville CEO who led the search, said in a release. "His exceptional track record that spans leading companies through every stage of business, combined with his resolute belief in the power of collaboration within the entrepreneur community, make him the ideal leader to take the EC to the next level.”
Davidson will succeed Allen, who joined the EC in 2019, in mid-July.
The EC is a nonprofit, founded in 2010, that aims to support Nashville entrepreneurs.