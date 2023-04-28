The Nashville Entrepreneur Center announced Friday that its board of directors has initiated a search for a new chief executive officer to replace Jane Allen.
According to a release, Allen will remain as CEO throughout the search process so as to support the transition.
Allen has served in the role since 2019, having replaced Michael Brody-Wait. She founded on-demand legal services provided Counsel On Call (now Legility) in 2000 (serving as CEO until 2016) and was previously an attorney at Doramus & Trauger.
Allen also co-founded Hanner Clarke handbag company with her sister and is on the board of Legility and Gridiron Capital.
“CEO Jane Allen is an inspiring leader, a pioneering female entrepreneur, and a market disruptor herself who has played a key role in building a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nashville,” Janet Miller, NEC board chair and CEO of the local office of Colliers International. “Her contributions to entrepreneurship and the business community have made a lasting impact, particularly to the many thousands of emerging entrepreneurs that have benefitted from the NEC over the last several years. I look forward to working closely with Jane as we recruit a new CEO.”
Founded in 2010, the nonprofit Nashville Entrepreneur Center serves 2,000-plus founders through membership, networking events and program initiatives.
Prior to Allen and Brody-Waite, Michael Burcham and Stuart McWhorter served as CEOs of the NEC.