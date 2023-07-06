Farsheed Ferdowsi, a longtime Nashville entrepreneur, retired as CEO of Inova Payroll at the start of July.
Ferdowsi launched the payroll company in 2011 and remains executive chairman. He is succeeded by Joe Schweppe, previously president of the company.
The Iran-born Ferdowsi — whose brother Farzin Ferdowsi co-founded Nashville Zoo (read here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene) moved to Nashville to study engineering at Vanderbilt University in the 1970s. He led PayMaxx before it sold to CompuPay in 2005.
Inova launched with funding from Clayton Associates, Crofton Capital and Management Resources Co.
Schweppe joined Inova when Integrated Payroll Services, which he co-founded, merged with Inova. He was named president at Inova last year and is a past president of EO Nashville.
“I could not have succeeded in growing Inova to the company it is today without the help of the countless people who have been a part of the company from day one and through the years,” Ferdowsi said in a release. “I am proud of what we have built together and am confident that under Joe Schweppe’s leadership, Inova shall continue to grow and prosper. I have the utmost respect for Joe and trust that under his direction, and that of our proven senior executives, we will become a formidable force in the payroll/HCM space where, above all else, our people are our competitive edge.”