An experienced investor has been named Launch Tennessee’s first chief investment officer.
Lindsey Cox, new CEO at Launch Tennessee, has tapped Monique Villa for the new role.
Villa has more than a dozen years’ experience in early-stage startups and venture capital, including at Mucker Capital, Velos Partners and Core Innovation Capital. She established Mucker Capital’s Nashville satellite office and was tasked with sourcing investments in Tennessee and the Southeast. She is also co-founder of Build In SE, an entrepreneurial support network focused on the Southeast. Villa moved to Nashville from California.
“Monique is a powerhouse investment manager,” Cox said in a release.“In the years that I have interacted with Monique, I have seen her profile grow not only as a leading investor of startups in our region, but as a respected thought-leader who champions technology development throughout the entire Southeast.”
Launch Tennessee is a state-affiliated public-private partnership focused on startups and entrepreneur development.
