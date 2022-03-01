Launch Tennessee has named a new CEO — again.
On Tuesday, the entrepreneurial organization named its fourth CEO in four years. Lindsey Cox will take the reins of the public-private partnership that works to spur the creation of new business across the state.
Cox’s name may sound familiar. That’s because the 34-year-old previously worked at LaunchTN from 2013 to 2019, heading its annual 36|86 conference in Nashville and serving as the group’s director of operations and government affairs.
She left LaunchTN to run a startup program with the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Eighteen months later, she relocated to Chattanooga to lead nonprofit startup accelerator The Company Lab.
“Having been a part of the LaunchTN team in the recent past, Lindsey is very familiar with the organization and brings a wealth of knowledge to the position," LaunchTN board chair and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a release. "I am confident that Lindsey will excel as CEO as LaunchTN continues its mission to promote and support Tennessee’s entrepreneurial ecosystem."
Her hiring comes on the heels of years of turnover, most recently the ousting of the former CEO Van Tucker. After less than a year on the job, Tucker was forced out by Rolfe due to high turnover and internal turmoil.
“I am eager to bring what I have learned as both a LaunchTN grantor and grantee back to the organization as its leader,” Cox said. “This is an exciting time for economic growth in Tennessee. LaunchTN has a tremendous opportunity to increase our capacity for further job creation and to foster innovation for Tennesseans in every corner of our state.”
