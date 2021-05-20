Former Metro Councilmember Kristine LaLonde will join the Vanderbilt University Division of Government and Community Relations as associate vice chancellor for community engagement.
According to vanderbilt.edu, LaLonde will help craft the evolving vision for Vanderbilt’s role within Nashville in general. She will report to Vice Chancellor for Government and Community Relations Nathan Green and also work with the vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion; the provost; and the vice chancellors for academic affairs, administration, athletics and university affairs, and communications.
Most recently, LaLonde served as director of shared strategy for the Metro Development and Housing Agency, collaborating with colleagues and community partners to create greater opportunity for Nashvillians living in poverty.
From 2009-11, LaLonde served on the Metro Council, representing District 18, which includes the Hillsboro-West End and Belmont-Hillsboro areas. At one point, she chaired the council’s education committee.
LaLonde served as associate dean and professor of leadership and public service from 2015-19 for the Lipscomb University College of Leadership and Public Service. In addition, she was director of leadership studies and an associate professor at Belmont University from 2007-13.
LaLonde holds a Ph.D. degree in history from the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan.
“Kristine brings to the community engagement role a wealth of experience and an invaluable network of relationships within the government, nonprofit and business communities,” Green told vanderbilt.edu. “She will guide the university’s collective efforts to be an active, invested and meaningful partner to the Nashville community in promoting economic and social growth and innovation.”
