Tennessee State University has announced details regarding campus-wide infrastructure updates to be fueled by $250 million in State of Tennessee backing that followed years of underfunding.
According to a release, six large-scale buildings will see improvements, with the dollar figure representing what TSU calls the largest one-time investment in a historically Black university by a U.S. state government.
TSU’s Boswell Science Complex, Davis Humanities Building, Elliott Hall, Jackson Industrial Arts Building, Harold Love Sr. Learning Resources Center and Jim Nance McCord Hall will see the upgrades and renovations, with some of the work having begun in late 2022. In addition to major updates related to structural integrity, plumbing and electrical systems, the improvements will include outdoor lighting, HVAC system upgrades and interior décor.
Of the six, the Davis Humanities Building is seemingly the oldest, having opened in 1933. Renovated and enlarged in 1967 and 1997, the building houses the Poag Auditorium, the Department of Languages, Literature and Philosophy and the Communication and Information Technologies division.
TSU President Glenda Glover said the six buildings either have reached or are near completing their life expectancy.
“We are excited to share with you our plans for using this historic funding that will assist with TSU’s continued growth and campus development as we provide students with the best academic environment possible.” Glover said during the university’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. “This will allow us to enhance our campus for further sustainability as we continue service to our students.”
The funding will not cover any costs related to recently completed or planned campus buildings. TSU has been facing concerns about a lack of on-campus housing (read here).
Gov. Bill Lee and state lawmakers allocated the funding package in April 2022. As multiple local media outlets reported in mid-2021, a bipartisan legislative committee determined that the state failed to adequately fund TSU in matched land grants for decades. The underfunding could have resulted in the university having failed to receive upwards of $500 million in public support since then.
Read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene.