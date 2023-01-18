Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 10.26.54 AM.png

Tennessee State University has announced details regarding campus-wide infrastructure updates to be fueled by $250 million in State of Tennessee backing that followed years of underfunding.

According to a release, six large-scale buildings will see improvements, with the dollar figure representing what TSU calls the largest one-time investment in a historically Black university by a U.S. state government.

Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 10.34.07 AM.png

Glenda Glover