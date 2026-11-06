Trevecca Nazarene University has announced the appointment of alumnus Dr. Tom Middendorf as its 12th president, effective July 2027.

Dr. Tom Middendorf_Photo Courtesy of TNU.jpg

Tom Middendorf

The university’s provost, senior vice president and chief of staff, Middendorf will replace the retiring Dr. Dan Boone, who has led Trevecca since 2005 and will assist in the transition.

Dr. Dan Boone_Photo Courtesy of TNU.jpg

Dan Boone