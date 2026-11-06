Trevecca taps alumnus Tom Middendorf as president Veteran TNU official, academician will replace retiring Dan Boone as university’s 12th leader William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 6, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Trevecca Nazarene University has announced the appointment of alumnus Dr. Tom Middendorf as its 12th president, effective July 2027. Tom Middendorf Photo: TNU The university’s provost, senior vice president and chief of staff, Middendorf will replace the retiring Dr. Dan Boone, who has led Trevecca since 2005 and will assist in the transition. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 2??@F?46>6?E 4@>6D 5FC:?8 %C6G6442’D `adE9 J62C @7 @A6C2E:@?D]k^AmkAm&?56C q@@?6’D =6256CD9:A[ 2?5 H:E9 2DD:DE2?46 7C@> |:556?5@C7[ %C6G6442 92D 8C@H? 7C@> 2AAC@I:>2E6=J a[___ DEF56?ED E@ ?62C=J c[___[ 6IA2?565 :ED 24256>:4 @776C:?8D E@ >@C6 E92? `__ AC@8C2>D WC2?8:?8 7C@> 2DD@4:2E6 568C66D E@ 5@4E@C2= AC@8C2>DX 2?5 :?G6DE65 >@C6 E92? Sad_ >:==:@? :? 42>AFD 4@?DECF4E:@? 2?5 C6?@G2E:@?]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6[ |:556?5@C7 @G6CD66D 24256>:4 2772:CD[ >2C<6E:?8[ 6?C@==>6?E[ DEF56?E 56G6=@A>6?E[ 2?5 8C25F2E6 2?5 25F=E 65F42E:@?[ H9:=6 2=D@ D6CG:?8 2D 2 AC@76DD@C @7 =6256CD9:A DEF5:6D]k^AmkAm|:556?5@C7 :D E9:C5\86?6C2E:@? %C6G6442?] w:D 8C2?572E96C 96=A65 4@?DECF4E 3F:=5:?8D @? 42>AFD 2D 2 DEF56?Ej 9:D A2C6?ED >6E @? E96 42>AFDj 2?5 96 >6E 9:D H:76 y6DD:42 H9:=6 3@E9 H6C6 DEF56?ED]k^Am Dan Boone Photo: TNU kAm|:556?5@C7 62C?65 9:D 32496=@C’D 568C66 :? ADJ49@=@8J 7C@> %C6G6442[ 2 >2DE6C’D 568C66 :? AC@76DD:@?2= 4@F?D6=:?8 7C@> ~=:G6E }2K2C6?6 &?:G6CD:EJ 2?5 2 5@4E@C2E6 :? 6E9:42= =6256CD9:A 7C@> ~=:G6E]k^AmkAmw6 C6EFC?65 E@ %C6G6442 :? a__g 2?5 92D D:?46 D6CG65 :? AC@8C6DD:G6=J C6DA@?D:3=6 =6256CD9:A C@=6D[ :?4=F5:?8 2D 2DD@4:2E6 AC@G@DE 2?5 562? @7 24256>:4 2?5 DEF56?E 2772:CD[ 367@C6 36:?8 ?2>65 AC@G@DE :? a_`h]k^AmkAm“(6 2AAC@24965 E9:D D62C49 3J 8:G:?8 AC:@C:EJ E@ AC2J6C[” %}& q@2C5 @7 %CFDE66D r92:C sC] qC:2? (:=D@? D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“(6 4@>>:EE65 E@ =2J:?8 2D:56 2?J A6CD@?2= 286?52D[ H:E9 E96 2:> @7 7:?5:?8 E96 >:?5 @7 r9C:DE C682C5:?8 E96 ?6IE =6256C 7@C %C6G6442] %92E 4@>>:E>6?E … 2=@?8D:56 2 C:8@C@FD 2?5 4C:E:42= ?2E:@?2= D62C49 AC@46DD[ 3C@F89E E96 D62C49 4@>>:EE66 2?5 3@2C5 E@ E96 F?:7:65 4@?4=FD:@? E92E sC] %@> |:556?5@C7 :D E96 =6256C v@5 92D AC6A2C65 7@C E9:D ?6IE D62D@? @7 8C@HE9 2?5 56G6=@A>6?E] sC] |:556?5@C7 <?@HD %C6G6442 566A=J[ 92D 96=A65 D92A6 >F49 @7 @FC C646?E 8C@HE9 2?5 92D 62C?65 E96 ECFDE @7 @FC 724F=EJ[ DE277[ DEF56?ED 2?5 3@2C5] (6 2C6 4@?7:56?E :? %C6G6442’D 7FEFC6 F?56C 9:D =6256CD9:A]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trevecca Nazarene University Universities And Colleges William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Disaffected conservatives flock to independent David Hatley Giarratana no longer selling units in Prime high-rise Marsha Blackburn, Jerri Green talk business Gov.-elect Blackburn addresses first legislative priorities for 2027 The quiet race to be Blackburn’s Senate replacement