The United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture has awarded an $18 million grant to the Tennessee State University College of Agriculture.
According to a release, the award is a part of USDA NIFA’s NextGen $262 million grant program that invests in higher education scholarships to yield a more diverse than otherwise workforce for the next generation of food, agriculture, natural resources, and human sciences professionals. The program is funded by the federal Inflation Reduction Act.
Of the 33 awarded projects across 24 states, TSU is one of only five institutions to land Tier 3 funding, the release notes. This includes projects up to $20 million and involving at least three partnering institutions across two states.
The TSU project is called NEXTGENeration Inclusion Consortium for Building the Food, Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Human Sciences Pipeline.
“This is game changer for Tennessee State and further enhances our stellar reputation as a premier land-grant institution, with one of the top agriculture programs in the country,” TSU President Glenda Glover said in the release.
Dr. Chandra Reddy, TSU dean of agriculture; Dr. John Ricketts, a professor in the TSU Department of Agricultural Sciences and principal investigator of the grant; and Dr. De’Etra Young, who oversees the TSU College of Agriculture’s scholarships related to the grant, are overseeing the effort.
“Our goal as an institution is to provide our students with a quality education that will position them to compete and have successful careers in the global marketplace,” Glover said. “This amazing opportunity with USDA will allow us to continue to fulfill that goal due largely to the commitment and vision of Dean Chandra Reddy, Dr. John Ricketts and their staff.”
In addition to TSU, the project is a partnership with faculty from Fort Valley State University, Alcorn State University, the University of Houston, Chief Dull Knife College, Middle Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee at Martin, the University of Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt University and the Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Related Sciences organization.