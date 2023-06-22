TSU campus.png
Courtesy of TSU

The United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture has awarded an $18 million grant to the Tennessee State University College of Agriculture.

According to a release, the award is a part of USDA NIFA’s NextGen $262 million grant program that invests in higher education scholarships to yield a more diverse than otherwise workforce for the next generation of food, agriculture, natural resources, and human sciences professionals. The program is funded by the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

Reddy.jpeg

From left: Dr. John Ricketts and Dr. Chandra Reddy at the recent grant award announcement in Washington D.C.