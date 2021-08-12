Tennessee State University is planning to rent out an entire Best Western hotel to house students.
The move, approved by a State Building Commission subcommittee on Thursday, comes as students have already begun moving in at TSU. The lease will cost nearly $2 million at a rate of $115 per room, per night, totaling up to 159 hotel rooms.
The hotel is located near the intersection of Brick Church Pike and Trinity Lane, across the Cumberland River from TSU's main campus.
Frank Stevenson, associate vice president and dean of students at TSU, told the building commission that the housing crunch is due to an especially high number of freshmen and “an unprecedented surge in requests for housing.” The school is also setting aside on-campus rooms for students who have to be isolated due to COVID-19, further restricting available housing at the school.
According to TSU officials, the hotel recently underwent a $12 million renovation, and hotel staff will be on hand to manage the space. The lease is expected to last for just the fall semester, as university enrollments typically drop off some in the spring and a new, 700-bed residential facility is expected to come online at TSU in time for the fall 2022 semester.
“We’re talking about space in Nashville,” Stevenson said. “That was a challenge in itself.”
The various factors created a “perfect storm of needing more space,” he added.
TSU President Glenda Glover said that enrollment dropped off in the 2020-21 school year, in part because of COVID-19, and enrollment this fall is trending slightly higher than pre-pandemic levels.
