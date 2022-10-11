The National Association of Manufacturers kicked off its Creators Wanted Tour in Tennessee late last month. The tour was established to introduce students to the manufacturing industry. Bradley Jackson, president and CEO of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Tennessee Manufacturing Association, was one of the speakers for the day.
Jackson spoke with the Post about the tour and what opportunities the manufacturing industry can offer young people.
“As we start to see a kind of industry 4.0 coming on, we want Tennessee to be a national leader there, but we want to impact and influence our students to choose a career in manufacturing so that we can continue to be a strong manufacturing,” Jackson said.
Why did you choose to participate in the Creators Wanted Tour?