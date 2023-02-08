Belmont University and Fisk University have announced the Fisk-Belmont Social Justice Collaborative.
According to a release, the partnership is designed to train students to champion civil rights and social justice movements in Middle Tennessee and is being funded by the Rechter Family Foundation. The release does not note the funding amount.
Students will visit each campus, local museums and libraries, and interview social justice advocates. A speaker series includes the Dr. Bernard Lafayette, co-founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and part of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s inner circle.
Joyce Espy Searcy, director of community relations at Belmont and a Fisk graduate, oversaw the creation of the collaborative.
“This project is an opportunity for students, faculty and staff at both Fisk and Belmont to learn more about past struggles and advances in social justice and learn the tremendous resources available all of around them to carry the torch forward for human rights,” Searcy said in the release.
Lipscomb student wins EO Nashville entrepreneur competition
Aidan Miller, a student at Lipscomb University and founder of Kwizera Coffee, has won the regional Global Student Entrepreneur Awards competition hosted by the Nashville chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO).
According to a release, Miller received a $3,500 cash prize and advanced to represent the region at the National GSEA Competition on Jan. 31.
Kwizera Coffee sells coffee from Rwanda via mobile coffee carts that can be rented for offices or events. Proceeds benefit the KULA Project, which works with coffee farmers across Rwanda and runs a 15-month business fellowship program that provides industry training on business investment and life and leadership skills.
“I am beyond grateful for this amazing opportunity to participate in this competition and to be recognized for my hard work and dedication,” Miller said in the release.
The other five student competitors were:
• Anna Belle Skidmore (Runner-up and last year’s regional winner), Lipscomb student and founder of Granola’d
• Lily Corley (tied for 3rd place), Lipscomb student and founder of Bespoke Expressions
• Rishabh Praveen Saran (tied for 3rd place), Vanderbilt student and founder of EZread
• Baxter Brown, Belmont student and founder of Muze
• Nicholas John Regas, Lipscomb student and founder of Enerza
Founded in 1994, EO Nashville bills itself as the largest chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization in America and the third largest in the world. The chapter comprises over 320 members whose companies average $11 million in annual sales and employ an average of 47 employees, for a total of $3.6 billion in annual sales and more than 19,000 employees chapter-wide.
EO Nashville membership is reserved for owners of businesses that generate at least $1 million annually. The chapter also offers a Catalyst program for companies with less than $1 million in revenue.
HCA Healthcare announces foundation grants
HCA Healthcare Inc. has announced multiple HCA Healthcare Foundation grants, through its Healthier Tomorrow Fund, to provide high school students early access to careers in health care and to connect unemployed and underemployed jobseekers with meaningful health care career opportunities.
Specifically, the HCA Healthcare Foundation is giving $250,000 to various community colleges and universities and $130,000 to the Urban League of Broward County (Texas).
The Healthier Tomorrow Fund has provided $2.68 million through 21 grants to support access to health care careers. In 2022, the fund gave $905,000 through 15 grants.
“We are proud to invest in the next generation of health care professionals through our Healthier Tomorrow Fund grants,” Joanne Pulles, vice president of community engagement at HCA Healthcare and president of the HCA Healthcare Foundation, said in the release. “We believe helping to provide greater exposure and access to the many different careers in health care will not only strengthen the industry, but also the communities we serve.”