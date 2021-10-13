Vanderbilt University associate professor of chemistry Renã A.S. Robinson has been named president of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers.
Founded in 1972, NOBCChE is a nonprofit professional organization that assists Black and other minority student and professional chemists to realize their full career potential. Robinson will also be working with the entity’s executive board to fund a $1 million endowment to sustain the organization for years to come. Her two-year term began Oct. 1.
Robinson (pictured) completed her Ph.D. degree in chemistry at Indiana University and has been a faculty member at Vanderbilt since 2017, according to Vanderbilt.edu. Her research team develops proteomics and lipidomics technologies to further understanding of health disparities in Alzheimer’s disease and sepsis.
“Following the footsteps of former NOBCChE presidents, I will focus on ensuring the legacy of [the nonprofit] through strengthening organizational infrastructure, enhancing student and professional membership value, expanding organizational partnerships, and growing [its] footprint nationally and internationally,” Robinson said. “I am excited to serve the organization and continue the efforts to build upon an eminent cadre of successful, diverse global leaders in STEM.”
NBIC names seven junior board members
Nashville Business Incubation Center CEO Angela Crane-Jones has announced the appointment of seven junior board members.
The 2021-2022 members include the following: Leia Avery (Just Play Entertainment), Janelle Douglas (Janelle Douglas Real Estate), Justyn Carlson (Nashville Predators), Edric Hammond (State of Tennessee Governor’s Office of Diversity Business Enterprise), Alina Hall (United Capital Funding), Phylicia Moye (University School of Nashville), Jimmie Jones (Turner Construction), and Deprea Crane (Keller Schroeder).
“Our Junior Board is one of our latest initiatives,” Crane-Jones said in a release. “These members will help the NBIC forward our cause of helping the underserved small business community build strong, well-rooted businesses.”
The Junior Board will lead the NBIC’s quarterly Foundations program, which helps entrepreneurs build basic business principles, and other events hosted by the center.
Other board members include: Jonathan Adair (Matthew 25), Tiara Briscoe (G&A Partners), Veronica Clark (University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services PTAC), Autumn Copeland (Quartz & Clay), Arnellia Foster-Williams (ProviderTrust), Sabrina Jenkins (Elite Nannies of Nashville, LLC), Toni Kelly (Ross Behavioral Group), Danielle McGee (Black Business Boom), April Sloss (CareNow), and Tameka Walker (RedStone Development LLC).
The newly elected NBIC Junior Board Executive Committee include:
• 2020-2021 Board Chair-Veronica Clark
• 1st Vice Chair-Danielle McGee
• 2nd Vice Chair-Autumn Copeland
• Secretary-Toni Kelly
• Assistant Secretary-Jimmie Jones
• Treasurer- Tiara Briscoe
Formed in 2019, the Junior Board of the Nashville Business Incubation Center is composed of volunteers who support the Growth Enterprises of Nashville Inc. Board of Directors and promote the mission of the center through educational, fundraising and service initiatives.
Edgeout Records opens office in Berry Hill
Edgeout Records has opened a Nashville office at UMG's East Iris Studios (former House Of Blues Studios) in Berry Hill.
The Nashville office will be managed by Edgeout's Los Angeles staff, based out of UMG's Santa Monica office. Jena Yannone, Edgeout Records (stylized as “EDGEOUT RECORDS”) senior director of digital media and content, has relocated to Nashville to oversee day-to-day operations.
Edgeout Records is home to guitar-dance artist ASHBA (the founder of GDM, a sub-genre of electronic music), pop-rock band The Revelries, pop/rock-blues psych rock band Bluphoria, alternative rock band The Jacks and pop-punk band Stratejacket.
"With all the emerging young rock bands and artists in Nashville we felt it important and necessary to have a presence," Edgeout Founder Tony Guanci said in a release. "We have already begun working on a number of exciting opportunities to support the Nashville music scene and are thrilled to be located at UMG's historic East Iris Studios."
Edgeout Records began operations in December 2018. Its global distribution, marketing and promotion services is handled through Universal Music Group.
