The Vanderbilt University Division of Government and Community Relations and Office of Data and Strategic Analytics have combined to launch a project aimed at highlighting the institution’s impact in Tennessee’s 99 state House and 33 state Senate districts.
Called the District Impact Report, and according to a release, the project is an interactive dashboard that showcases Vanderbilt’s economic, social and cultural contributions to communities statewide.
The website provides users with a district-level breakdown of the university’s impact, including data on employment, financial aid, community engagement and alumni presence.
“The District Impact Report is a great reflection of the reach that Vanderbilt University has across all three Grand Divisions of Tennessee,” Daniel Culbreath, VU assistant vice chancellor for state government relations, said in the release. “It is a tremendous tool that we can utilize in our advocacy efforts with state policymakers.”
Delek tops Q1 earnings per share estimate
Delek US Holdings has released quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.06 per share.
According to a release from Zacks, this compares to earnings of $0.58 per share from Q1 2022 and represents an earnings surprise of 29.2 percent.
A quarter ago, the Zacks consensus estimate expected the Brentwood refinery operator would post earnings of $0.82 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.88, delivering a surprise of 7.3 percent.
Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.
In addition, Delek US Holdings posted revenues of $3.92 billion for the quarter, surpassing the Zacks consensus estimate by 17.7 percent. This compares to year-ago revenues of $4.46 billion.
The company has topped consensus revenue estimates each of the past four quarters.
Delek US Holdings shares have lost about 22.9 percent of value since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 7.7 percent.
"We delivered a strong quarter,” Avigal Soreq, Delek US president and chief executive officer, said in a company release. “Our team executed well, we captured favorable refining margins, and generated record contributions from the logistics business.”
Delek shares (Ticker: DK) have risen the past five trading days to $21.82 at Tuesday close from $20.30 as of May 3. The shares dropped Monday, following the release of the quarterly earnings, having started the day at $22.17 and concluding trading at $21.85.
SWFC sells bakery products maker to Canadian company
Southwestern Family of Companies has its sold frozen bakery products maker Tasty Selections to Redstone Foods in Mississauga, Ontario, for an undisclosed sum.
The Canadian company began operations in 2004 and offers recipe formulation, product development, branding and packaging design, and private label supply services.
Tasty Selections is known for its baking supplies related to cookies, cakes and muffins.
“More than 20 years ago, Tasty Selections was a wonderful addition to Southwestern at a time when we focused on school fundraising through Great American,” Henry Bedford, SWFC chairman and CEO, said in the release. “We moved away from Great American and school fundraising last year, making it advantageous to find a more productive home for Tasty Selections. This move is part of an effort to align the Southwestern companies around sales, leadership and service-oriented businesses.”
In addition, Southwestern Ventures, SWFC’s European business incubator, has assisted Southwestern Advantage alumni in launching local insurance offices in the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The new businesses offer accident insurance, life insurance and variable life insurance.
Southwestern Ventures includes divisions covering finance, insurance, fundraising and home services.
With its evolution dating to 1855, Southwestern Family of Companies acts as a business incubator and provides products and services related to educational books and websites, group travel packages, insurance, consulting services, sales and leadership coaching. The employee-owned SWFC comprises more than 25 member companies.