Education technology holding company Aspen Group has been approved by the state to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in Nashville, with the company undergoing $900,000 in renovations to a building formerly housing Strayer University.
Aspen University — the educational arm of Aspen — will offer a two- to three-year pre-licensure nursing program beginning this fall in clinical partnership with NorthCrest Medical Center, Trust Point Hospital and Nashville General Hospital. The new program will be Aspen’s fifth expansion since 2018, with plans to operate 12 BSN programs by 2025, according to a press release.
The nursing program will lease a two-story building located off Interstate 40 and near Nashville International Airport at 1809 Dabbs Ave. (and that formerly housed programs from Strayer). According to Metro documents, the company is planning nearly $900,000 in internal renovations, led by Nashville-based Thomas Constructors.
The property is owned by William Vallett Jr.’s WVF Holdings, a real estate investment firm that bought the facility in 2017 for $4.8 million.
South College in Nashville is expanding its physical therapist assistant and licensed practical nursing programs.
The school will add on three additional cohorts of students in the coming year, one for students in the PTA program and the other two for LPN students. South College now offers two cohorts per year of its physical therapist assistant program and four per year, which start at every quarter, for the license practical nursing program.
The expanded options will help fill labor needs in both markets, which are experiencing growth in demand that far outpaces the national average for all occupations, according to a press release.
“South College Nashville is known for offering high-quality healthcare programs,” Nick South, president of the Nashville campus, said in the release. “Growing our programs through cohort additions expand opportunities for the PTA and LPN programs to more students, which in turn will benefit more communities in our region.”
