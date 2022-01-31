A new advocacy group for equal-opportunity education announced Monday morning that it has named its first executive director to spearhead efforts aimed at raising educational inequity awareness.
Tanaka Vercher — a U.S. Navy veteran and two-term Metro Councilmember for District 28 — dedicated a significant portion of her career to higher education as an administrator at both Tennessee State University and the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation to support students entering college. She now steps up as the first executive director of Opportunity Nashville.
“Nashville has a thriving, diverse economy, full of opportunities," Vercher said in a release. "But those opportunities are out of reach for too many of our local students who aren’t adequately prepared to succeed in college or career after high school. Access to a high-quality education is Nashville’s most pervasive social justice issue. For decades, access to a high-quality public school in Nashville has largely been determined by a family’s ZIP code. Our city must focus on ending the systemic inequities that have existed in our public schools, so all students are provided the opportunity to succeed in life.”
Vercher cited Metro Nashville Public Schools’ low rate of state classification of its students as “Ready Graduates,” which reflects scores of 21 or higher on the ACT, scores of 1060 or higher on the SAT or the completion of coursework considered requisite for workforce entry. Less than a third of MNPS students meet that qualification according to Vercher. For students of color, that figure is as low as 21 percent, and for students federally recognized as economically disadvantaged, the figure is 18.9 percent.
“Only 30 percent of MNPS students are Ready Graduates, meaning less than one-third of our youth are well positioned for success after high school," Vercher said. "The percentage is even smaller for students of color (21 percent) and students who are economically disadvantaged (18.9 percent). Nashville is growing, but we’re still a small enough city that we can fix this, if we make it a priority,”
Ready Graduate is a statewide accountability metric and a product of federal law first used in Tennessee on the graduate class of 2017 after Congress passed Sen. Lamar Alexander’s (R-TN) Every Student Succeeds Act, which President Barack Obama signed into law in December 2015. It reinstated the half-century-old Elementary and Secondary Education Act — described by the U.S. Department of Education as an equal opportunity commitment to all students — and served as an updated replacement for the Bush-era No Child Left Behind policy.
One of Opportunity Nashville’s first initiatives under Vercher will be to facilitate a series of public engagement events during the 2022 school board race, which is slated to include Nashville’s first partisan school board race for which Davidson County Democrats and Republicans both plan to organize primary elections.
“The power to make positive change in our school system ultimately sits with our elected school board," Vercher said. "But it takes the entire community getting involved to create the vision of what we want our schools to look like and elect the candidates who are committed to making change.”
Opportunity Nashville aims to collaborate with other organizations in the community to host a meeting in each of the four even-numbered MNPS districts, which are all districts to be balloted in the fall. The meetings will invite parents and voters to share ideas about what the school board needs to do to ensure optimal results in each area.
The nonprofit’s board of directors is chaired by Harry Allen, co-founder of Studio Bank, and it seats LifePoint Health Deputy Chief Compliance Officer Tizgel High as board secretary. Other board members include former Mayor Karl Dean; Jim Flautt, CEO of Asurion Asia-Pacific; Dorsey Hopson, former superintendent of Shelby County Schools and Lonnell Matthews, Davidson County Juvenile Court Clerk.
