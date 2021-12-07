Nashville Software School boosts local tech workforce

The Nashville Software School — a local nonprofit founded in 2012 by former tech executive John Wark — graduated more than 400 students from its 21 cohorts this year, according to its 2021 Community Impact Report released last week.
The school, which offers coding bootcamps and accelerated software programs, has grown precipitously since its first year — growth that matches what has been seen nationwide, as more targeted programs have risen in prominence and traditional four-year college programs have fallen by the wayside.
Nine years ago, the organization graduated 14 students from its first-ever cohort. Fast forward to 2021, 414 students graduated from NSS’s 21 cohorts, and 84 percent of these graduates have already found employment within the tech sector, according to Wark. Since its inception, 1,662 individuals have graduated from NSS.
“The Nashville Software School’s impact on Middle Tennessee’s tech community is undeniable,” Greater Nashville Technology Council President Brian Moyer said.
Employers are increasingly hiring graduates from programs like NSS — with short, intensely focused curricula that are regularly reconfigured to meet the needs of Nashville employers.
For years, a bachelor's degree was enough to signal to employers that a candidate was competent and would succeed. Now, more recruiters are looking to hire people with hands-on experience, especially in technology, according to local tech industry boosters.
“More and more, we are seeing companies eliminate degree requirements altogether or accept our certificates in place of a bachelor's degree,” Wark said.
NSS alumni have been hired by more than 400 local companies, including HCA Healthcare, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Tractor Supply and Vanderbilt University, and 85 percent of graduates stay in Middle Tennessee after completing one of the programs.
“Universities aren’t necessarily preparing computer science majors to be super useful in the workforce,” Wark said. “There isn’t a lot of practical, hands-on learning within many schools’ curriculum. A lot of it is based on theory.”
Wark said NSS’ programs focus on teaching students the applied software engineering or data analytics skills that they will use in their first weeks on the job.
NSS’ employer engagement manager Haley Zapolski is constantly in communication with local technology companies, both to promote their graduates’ abilities and to learn employers’ shifting needs, Wark said.
There are currently five different courses offered at NSS including a full-time, four-month data analytics program; a full-time, six-month web development program; a part-time, six-month data analytics program; a part-time, 12-month web development program; and a part-time, nine-month data science program. Typically, there are between 24 and 27 students in each cohort.
The group recently announced a new software engineering program as part of a collaboration with Amazon. NSS is adapting Amazon’s internal curriculum into the program but aims to give students the technical skills to be successful with any employer.
NSS’ programs range in price from $7,500 to $18,000, but students earn no degree. But nearly everyone graduates and most land a job within six months, and the median starting salary of an NSS graduate is $60,000.
Yet the goal isn't just increasing the number of hirable programmers; there’s also a focus on increasing representation of women, people of color, veterans and other under-represented groups in the industry. Wark said that 58 percent of cohort graduates come from one of those groups.
“Nashville Software School is directly addressing the challenge of developing locals into amazing tech talent, changing nearly 2,000 lives and helping businesses grow Nashville’s tech economy,” Moyer added.
Nashville Software School boosts local tech workforce
'More and more, we are seeing companies eliminate degree requirements altogether'
