Middle Tennessee State University has named Joyce Heames dean of the Jennings A. Jones College of Business, effective July 1.
Heames is currently dean of the Campbell School of Business at Berry College, a liberal arts school located in Georgia. Previously, she was associate dean of innovation, outreach and engagement at West Virginia University. She has held administrative and teaching positions at the University of Mississippi and Samford University and holds a Ph.D. degree in management from the former and MBA and bachelor’s degrees from the latter.