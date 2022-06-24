Lipscomb University has found its next top academic officer in Texas.
President Candice McQueen announced Thursday the appointment of Jennifer Shewmaker as Lipscomb’s new provost.
Shewmaker, dean of Abilene Christian University’s College of Education and Human Services, succeeds Craig Bledsoe, who has been provost at Lipscomb for 25 years. Shewmaker is also a psychology professor at ACU, where she has worked since 2002.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from ACU and a Ph.D. degree from Texas Woman’s University. Shewmaker’s first official day at Lipscomb is Sept. 6.
"At the heart of an academic program is a chief academic officer who casts vision, provides administrative leadership, is student-focused and supports faculty,” McQueen said in a release. “Dr. Shewmaker’s passion for Christian education, 20 years of experience in higher education and track record of visionary leadership make her a strong fit for this very important role at Lipscomb. She is known among her colleagues and peers as a successful, relational and collaborative administrator whose faith is integral to her professional life, and I look forward to the impact that she will have on our students and academic offerings for years to come.”
