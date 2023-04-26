The Lipscomb University College of Education has received a $4.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, representing the largest grant received in university history.
According to a release, the grant will fund the training of mental health professionals in high-need local education agencies in the Nashville area.
Specifically, the grant will fund the college’s IMPACT (Innovative Mental Health Partnership Accessing Counselor Training) Initiative, led by Lisa Davies. It will provide full tuition for 80 students to complete Lipscomb’s Master of Education degree in school counseling. The funds, to be disbursed over five years, are provided fully by federal resources and do not come from other sources.
Partner districts for the initiative are Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Maury County Public Schools, Lebanon Special School District and Hickman County Schools. These were selected based on percentage of students from low-income backgrounds, current student-to-counselor ratio and difficulty filling counselor job openings.
Previously, the largest federal grant Lipscomb had been awarded was for $2.49 million in 2019 for the Lipscomb University College of Education and from the Kern Family Foundation (read here).
According to the American School Counseling Association, the recommended ratio of school counselors to students is 1:250, the release notes. In Tennessee, the ASCA guidelines are recommended, but state law requires caseloads of only one counselor per 500 students in K-6th grade and one counselor per 350 students for 7th-12th grades.
“With the continued population growth in the Nashville area, there is an even greater need for highly trained school counselors,” Leslie Cowell, dean of Lipscomb’s College of Education, said in the release.
“These funds will help address this shortage by improving student access to mental health service professionals who can provide meaningful support for the variety of challenges students face such as lingering impact of the pandemic, adverse childhood experiences, social media issues, disasters, traumatic events and depression.”