Three months after being announced, the Belmont Data Collaborative's future building officially has a name — the Jack C. Massey Center — thanks to a $15 million donation made by the Barbara Massey Rogers and Jack C. Massey Foundation. The facility will be located on 15th Avenue and will also house a new Admissions Welcome Center and the Cone Center for Entrepreneurship.
The donation matches the largest single gift in the university’s history which was made by the Ayers Foundation in 2016.
The previously named Jack C. Massey Business Center on Wedgewood Avenue will be renamed the Barbara Massey Rogers Center.
Massey, who was not an alumnus of the university, supported Belmont for decades prior to his death in 1990. The entrepreneur was a co-founder of Hospital Corporation of America and the second owner of Kentucky Fried Chicken after its founder Harland Sanders.
According to a release, site preparation for the new Jack C. Massey Center facility begins this week with plans for a groundbreaking in early 2022.
The first and second floors will include offices for student career development and personal growth teams as well as welcome space for campus visitors and prospective students. The third and fourth floors will include faculty offices and classrooms.
“Most college campus buildings (not just at Belmont) are named after entrepreneurs, yet most universities put little emphasis on promoting entrepreneurship as a career,” Marcus Whitney, the founder of Nashville-based Jumpstart Health Investors, said in a panel discussion on entrepreneurship hosted at Belmont last month.
Sarah Fisher Gardial, the dean of the university’s business school, another panelist included in the discussion, reiterated Whitney’s sentiment and emphasized the need to equip future entrepreneurs with data knowledge to promote problem solving and innovation.
During the discussion, the moderator, Belmont President Greg Jones, alluded to a future physical space that would help accomplish such collaborative efforts. Belmont’s communication department confirmed the Jack C. Massey Center is in fact the space Jones alluded to in the discussion.
