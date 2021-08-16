Belmont University President Greg Jones and his team are preparing to spend millions of dollars to build a portfolio of data science programs aimed at connecting with regional employers’ growing need for expertise in the field.
Jones has recruited Charlie Apigian from Middle Tennessee State University to be the executive director of the Belmont Data Collaborative, which will work with Belmont’s 13 colleges and adult education programs as well as businesses and nonprofits to bring skilled graduates and “an ethical compass” to the rapidly growing use of data across environments.
Apigian, who spent nearly two decades at MTSU and built up its Data Science Institute, will also be a professor of business system and analytics at Belmont. He and his team will look to partner with organizations for research and internship projects.
“As the ‘data-tization’ of our world becomes ever more pervasive, we have an opportunity to harness data for good, allowing it to drive the kind of decision-making that can produce positive impacts on society’s ‘wicked problems’ and inform change,” Jones said in a statement. “Furthermore, Belmont’s Christ-centered mission distinctively equips us to examine questions around the ethical uses of data and incorporate those conversations into educating and forming individuals, businesses and communities.”
Jones and Apigian are planning to invest more than $60 million over the next five years in the Data Collaborative and will develop both degree programs and continuing education services for working professionals. In devising their plans, they congregated with local pros Tod Fetherling of Perception Health — who has been heavily involved over the years in a Health IT Workforce Accelerator that Belmont launched in partnership with Tennessee HIMSS — and John Liu, CEO of Intelluron as well as officials from Amazon, HCA Healthcare, Tractor Supply, AllianceBernstein and other local heavyweights.
“The greatest need isn’t just for the next cohort of data scientists,” Apigian said. “It’s for data-driven problem solvers in every field. We can help individuals and companies ‘think differently about data’ so that it can be actionable and instrumental in solving problems and be used in a responsible and ethical way.”
Plans call for the Apigian’s group to get its own “intentional, collaborative” space and be a regional hub for students and working professionals. Brian Moyer, president and CEO of the Greater Nashville Technology Council said the timing behind the collaborative’s launch is ideal.
“And I can’t think of anyone better qualified to lead that effort than Charlie Apigian,” Moyer said. “This initiative aligns perfectly with NTC’s mission to ‘lead Nashville into the world that is becoming,’ and we look forward to working with Belmont and Charlie as we continue to grow our tech workforce.”
