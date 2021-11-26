Belmont University has named Dr. James McIntyre dean of its college of education.
McIntyre replaces Dr. Wayne Lewis, who was BU’s first college of education dean and now serves as president of Houghton College in New York (read here).
An assistant professor at the University of Tennessee and the director of the UT Center for Educational Leadership, McIntyre brings more than 20 years of educational leadership experience to the position. His resume includes an eight-year stint as superintendent of Knox County Schools, which earned an Exemplary School District status from the state during his tenure.
According to a release, McIntyre will begin his new role at Belmont in January. His duties will include overseeing the undergraduate and graduate admissions process; developing, implementing and assessing academic programs; recruiting faculty; and maintaining accreditation.
McIntyre received a B.A. degree in English from Boston College, a M.S. degree in education administration from Canisius College, a master’s degree in urban affairs from Boston University and a Ph.D. degree in public policy from the University of Massachusetts.
“Jim McIntyre has demonstrated excellence and achieved successful outcomes in every role he’s tackled, setting himself apart as a leader among educators,” Belmont Provost Thomas Burns said in the release. “His expertise, collaborative approach, teaching philosophy and desire to put students first make him an excellent fit for Belmont University and for the future students he will attract to our programs.”
