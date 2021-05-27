Dr. Wayne Lewis, inaugural dean of the Belmont University School of Education, has been named president of Houghton College.
According to a release from Belmont, Lewis will assume the role on June 15.
Based in Houghton, New York, Houghton bills itself as a Christian college of the liberal arts and sciences. It is home to about 1,000 students and offers more than 50 majors and an endowment of about $60 million.
U S News & World Report ranked Houghton tied for No. 124 in the national liberal arts colleges category in its 2020 Best Colleges rankings.
An announcement on the Houghton College website and regarding the hiring of Lewis noted the school’s board of trustees was looking for a leader “who would embrace and build upon the College’s clear mission and history, strong institutional reputation and sound financial position to propel the institution to its next level of excellence.”
Under Lewis’ leadership, the Belmont School of Education saw increased enrollment in undergraduate and graduate teacher education programs, launched new undergraduate and graduate degree programs and increased engagement with partners through new and expanded advisory councils for current students, alumni and schools and school district partners.
Prior to joining Belmont in January 2020, Lewis served as the commissioner of education for the Kentucky Department of Education. Prior to that, he was the department’s executive director for education policy and programs.
In addition, Lewis once taught as an associate professor in the department of educational leadership studies and as an affiliated faculty member with the African American and Africana studies program at the University of Kentucky, where he also chaired the educational leadership doctoral programs.
Lewis has taught in public school districts in Louisiana (New Orleans Public Schools and St. Charles Parish Public Schools) and North Carolina (Wake County Public Schools).
Lewis holds a master’s degree in urban studies and public administration from the University of Akron, with post-baccalaureate studies in special education (mild/moderate disabilities) from the University of New Orleans. He earned his Ph.D. degree in educational leadership and policy analysis from North Carolina State University.
Lewis’ last day at Belmont will be June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.