Groundbreaking is slated to commence by year’s end on a multi-building mixed-use project at the former Kmart site in Donelson.
To offer a main address of 530 Donelson Pike, the development will be led by Mark McDonald, a partner at Nashville-based Oldacre McDonald, with the managing partners of the property’s ownership group, which includes David Patterson and Eric Lowman, also participating.
The project will include a pair of three- to four-story buildings with a collective approximately 325 one- and two-bedroom apartments and retail space and three one-story retail-only buildings fronting Donelson Pike. The retail and restaurant space combined will be about 30,000 square feet, with a minimum of three restaurants planned. The full project will offer a combined 350,000 square feet, with the building to sit on a roughly 10-acre site.
The development is expected to be completed in 2024, McDonald told the Post. The ex-Kmart structure will need to be razed, as will a building home to a FedEx office and located on the site.
Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions is the engineer and land-planner, with Niles Bolton of Atlanta the architect.
The development will offer a combination of urban elements (the mixed-use buildings and structured garage parking) and suburban functionality (surface parking, for example), said McDonald, who has undertaken multiple local urban development with business partner Mark McGinley via M Cubed Developments.
“We’re getting repeated calls for sit-down restaurants, and there is huge demand for them in Donelson,” McDonald said regarding securing retail/restaurant tenants.
Metro Councilman Jeff Syracuse, in whose District 15 the project will unfold, said the former Kmart site offers a “rare opportunity” to help invigorate a segment of Donelson that is important due to its being located close to Nashville International Airport and its interstate access.
“It will bring a good mix of housing and additional restaurant and retail options, which locals can embrace,” Syracuse said. “The development team has put together a thoughtful plan, and I look forward to seeing it happen.”
