A local development team is eyeing a late-year start on a 15-story mixed-use residential building in Midtown.
Nashville-based Patterson Street Partners in 2021 paid a collective $6.25 million for multiple parcels located on 17th Avenue North and Patterson Street. The property offers a collective 0.80 acres.
The main address of the site is 310 17th Ave. N., a 0.19-acre property that previously offered a modest building housing a convenience market.
Brad Bars (owner of Creative Investments) and Tim Morris serve as co-managing partners of Patterson Street Partners and are joined by Steve Armistead and Jared Bradley. The team will undertake the project, a name for which has not been finalized, via M2 Development Partners.
Bars told the Post the development team is finalizing design plans and financing and hopes to break ground by year's end. Previously a summer start had been eyed.
The future building (read more and see additional images here) will include approximately 175 apartments and ground-level retail and restaurant space. All 205 parking spaces will be located within an underground structured parking garage. Bradley’s Nashville-based The Bradley Projects is the architect for the Midtown building.
Of note, M2 Development Partners is undertaking multiple developments throughout the city and hopes to start construction this year on a Ritz-Carlton hotel project (read here).