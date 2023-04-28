Work is slated to soon begin downtown on Fogg Street Lawn Club, a British-style bowling lawn and pub to join sister business Bad Axe Throwing Nashville.
A March 2024 opening is eyed.
Angela Dahle and Thom Dahle will own and operate the Pie Town business, which will take space with Bad Axe at 648 Fogg St. near Third Man Records.
The Metro Planning Department’s Downtown Code Design Review Committee has approved the concept plan and a permit application has been made, Thom Dahle told the Post.
The Fogg Street Lawn Club will span about 8,000 square feet of outdoor rooftop space (with a bar), while a ground-level pub of about 2,500 square feet will offer a soccer and rugby theme and British-inspired food and drink menu. Both spaces have been designed by Nashville-based Daniels & Chandler Architects.
In addition, Katalyst Restaurant Concepts is designing the kitchen/bars. Eshelman Construction will serve as general contractor.
An overall cost to undertake the project is not being disclosed.
Unlike Bocce Ball, Lawn Bowling sees individuals roll (not toss) a weighted ball that curves towards a small target ball (the Jack).
“Lawn Bowling is fun and easy for everyone to play,” Dahle said. “The rooftop bowling green will feature eight individual lanes called “rinks,” each with its own covered VIP seating.”
Dahle said the indoor soccer and rugby pub will allow patrons to “enjoy a British-inspired entrée and a pint or a whiskey while cheering on their favorite clubs.”
Formally called Blu Ox Restaurant and Bar at Bad Axe Throwing Nashville, the business offers private rentals for corporate events and private parties. Owned by the Dahles, Bad Axe Throwing Nashville is a licensed location of Canada-based Bad Axe Throwing.
Bad Axe Throwing bills itself as North America’s largest chain of axe-throwing clubs. The Pie Town location opened in January 2021. The Dahles, via Thor’s Hammer Properties LLC, in November 2021 paid $4.8 million for the property.
In addition to Bad Axe and Jack White’s Third Man Records, Pie Town is home to Tennessee Brew Works, Pie Town Tacos and live music venue and restaurant City Winery, among other businesses.
